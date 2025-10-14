Bodies of 45 Palestinian captives handed over; Israel confirms IDs of four hostages

JERUSALEM: The bodies of 45 Palestinians that had been in Israeli custody were handed over to the Nasser Medical Centre in Gaza, the hospital said. On Tuesday, Hamas had returned the bodies of four hostages, who have now been identified.

Under the Trump deal, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.

"The remains of 45 martyrs arrived at the hospital via the Red Cross," the hospital said, adding that it was "part of the exchange agreement".

In a statement, the military named two of the victims as Guy Iluz, an Israeli national, and Bipin Joshi, an agriculture student from Nepal. The names of the other two hostages have not yet been released at the request of their families, the statement added.