Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of breaking ceasefire, says Kabul will 'retaliate'

KABUL: Pakistan launched strikes on Afghan soil late Friday, breaking a ceasefire that had brought two days of calm to the border, a senior Taliban official told AFP, warning that Kabul would "retaliate."

The 48-hour truce had paused nearly a week of bloody border clashes that killed dozens of troops and civilians on both sides.

"Pakistan has broken the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika" province, the Taliban official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Afghanistan will retaliate."

When the truce began at 1300 GMT on Wednesday, Islamabad said that it was to last 48 hours, but Kabul said the ceasefire would remain in effect until Pakistan violated it.

Earlier, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said it had ordered its soldiers not to attack, unless Pakistani forces launched an attack first.

"'If they do, then you have every right to defend your country'", he said in an interview with the Afghan television channel Ariana, relaying the message sent to the troops.

The cross-border violence escalated dramatically from Saturday, days after explosions rocked the Afghan capital Kabul, just as the Taliban's foreign minister began an unprecedented visit to India, Pakistan's longtime rival.

The Taliban then launched an offensive along parts of its southern border with Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong response of its own.

Before the truce expired Friday, Pakistani foreign office spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said at a media briefing it was necessary to "wait for 48 hours" to "see if the ceasefire is held", without providing further details.