As Guatemalan kids sit in planes on tarmac, judge orders they stay in the US, for now

HARLINGEN, Texas: With migrant children waiting on tarmacs to be sent to their native Guatemala, a federal judge Sunday temporarily blocked the flights, siding with attorneys for the children who said the government was breaking laws and sending their clients to potential peril.

The extraordinary drama played out overnight on a holiday weekend and vaulted from tarmacs in Texas to a courtroom in Washington. It was the latest showdown over the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration — and the latest clash between the administration’s enforcement efforts and legal safeguards that Congress created for vulnerable migrants.

Guatemalan children who arrived at the border without their parents or guardians will stay for at least two weeks while the legal fight unfolds, according to the ruling.

“I do not want there to be any ambiguity,” said US District Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan.

Minutes after her hastily scheduled hearing, five charter buses pulled up to a plane at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas, a hub for deportation flights. Hours earlier, authorities had walked dozens of passengers — perhaps 50 — toward the plane in an area restricted to government planes. Passengers wore colored clothing typically used in government-run shelters for migrant children.

All 76 children on the planes were expected to have been returned to shelters overseen by the US Department of Health and Human Services by the end of Sunday, the Justice Department said in a court filing.