Passenger bus skids off a cliff in Sri Lanka, killing 15 and injuring 16 others

COLOMBO: A passenger bus veered off a road and plunged into a precipice in a mountainous region in Sri Lanka, killing 15 people and injuring 16 others, a police spokesman said Friday.

The accident occurred near the town of Wellawaya, about 280 kilometers (174 miles) east of the capital Colombo, on Thursday night and the bus fell into a roughly 1,000-foot precipice, police spokesman Fredrick Wootler said.

The accident killed 15 people and wounded 16, including five children.