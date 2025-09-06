Canadian report flags Khalistani extremist groups for misusing funds through Canadian networks

CHANDIGARH: Several terror organisations, including Khalistani extremist groups, are receiving financial support originating from Canada for activities linked to politically motivated violence and are using it inappropriately, states the report “2025 Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks in Canada” released by the Canadian Department of Finance.

The Canadian Department of Finance has released a report, “2025 Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks in Canada”, which has placed certain Khalistani groups, including Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation, under the category of Politically Motivated Violent Extremism (PMVE) and suspects them of exploiting funding networks, including those in the non-profit and charitable sectors, to support their objectives.

The report states that the Government of Canada groups terrorist threats into three broad categories: ideologically motivated violent extremism (IMVE), politically motivated violent extremism (PMVE), and religiously motivated violent extremism (RMVE).

While there are some common financing methods employed by terrorists regardless of primary motivation, there are some distinct financing methods associated with each of IMVE, PMVE, and RMVE.

In the past decade, the most common perpetrators of attacks in Canada, resulting in the most fatalities, have been lone actors motivated by a range of grievances, the majority of which fall under the IMVE category.

These actors tend to be inspired by diffuse networks and carry out their attacks using low sophistication methods, such as bladed weapons or vehicles, which generally require fewer resources.

PMVE and RMVE groups typically have sophisticated international financing networks and larger funding portfolios and revenue streams due to their longstanding activities.

The report reads, “Politically Motivated Violent Extremism (PMVE) encourages the use of violence to establish new political systems, or new structures and norms within existing systems. While PMVE may include religious elements, actors are more focused on political self-determination or representation, rather than racial or ethnic supremacy.”