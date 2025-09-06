Canadian report flags Khalistani extremist groups for misusing funds through Canadian networks

CHANDIGARH: Several terror organisations, including Khalistani extremist groups, are receiving financial support originating from Canada for activities linked to politically motivated violence and are using it inappropriately, states the report “2025 Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks in Canada” released by the Canadian Department of Finance.
The Canadian Department of Finance has released a report, “2025 Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks in Canada”, which has placed certain Khalistani groups, including Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation, under the category of Politically Motivated Violent Extremism (PMVE) and suspects them of exploiting funding networks, including those in the non-profit and charitable sectors, to support their objectives.
The report states that the Government of Canada groups terrorist threats into three broad categories: ideologically motivated violent extremism (IMVE), politically motivated violent extremism (PMVE), and religiously motivated violent extremism (RMVE).
While there are some common financing methods employed by terrorists regardless of primary motivation, there are some distinct financing methods associated with each of IMVE, PMVE, and RMVE.
In the past decade, the most common perpetrators of attacks in Canada, resulting in the most fatalities, have been lone actors motivated by a range of grievances, the majority of which fall under the IMVE category.
These actors tend to be inspired by diffuse networks and carry out their attacks using low sophistication methods, such as bladed weapons or vehicles, which generally require fewer resources.
PMVE and RMVE groups typically have sophisticated international financing networks and larger funding portfolios and revenue streams due to their longstanding activities.
The report reads, “Politically Motivated Violent Extremism (PMVE) encourages the use of violence to establish new political systems, or new structures and norms within existing systems. While PMVE may include religious elements, actors are more focused on political self-determination or representation, rather than racial or ethnic supremacy.”
“Several terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code in Canada that fall under the PMVE category, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Khalistani violent extremist groups Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation, have been observed by law enforcement and intelligence agencies to receive financial support originating from Canada,” it added.
The PMVE threat in Canada has manifested primarily through Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) seeking to create an independent nation-state called Khalistan, largely within Punjab in India. It noted that since the mid-1980s, the PMVE threat in Canada has manifested primarily through CBKEs.
Explaining the PMVE financing methods, it adds that Hamas and Hezbollah are established and well-resourced groups that fall under the PMVE category.
“These groups use diverse funding methods to sustain their operations, including the abuse of the MSB and banking sectors; use of cryptocurrencies; state financing; abuse of the charitable and NPO sector; and criminal activity,” it adds.
The report further states, “Khalistani extremist groups supporting violent means to establish an independent state within Punjab, India are suspected of raising funds in a number of countries, including Canada. These groups previously had an extensive fundraising network in Canada but now appear to consist of smaller pockets of individuals with allegiance to the cause but seemingly no particular affiliation to a specific group.”
Earlier, in its annual report released in June, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) had acknowledged that Khalistani extremists are using Canadian soil to promote, fundraise, and plan violence in India.
The CSIS report categorically stated, “Khalistani extremists continue to use Canada as a base for the promotion, fundraising or planning of violence primarily in India.”
The CSIS report confirmed that Canada has become a safe haven for anti-India elements, validating India's concerns that have been raised for years.