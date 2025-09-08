42 injured as youth clash with police during Nepal's 'Gen Z' protest against social media ban; curfew imposed

At least 42 people were injured on Monday as demonstrations led by youths against a Nepal government ban on social media sites intensified in Kathmandu, prompting authorities to impose a day-long curfew in parts of the capital city, police said.

Local media reported that one person was killed in the violence; however, there was no official confirmation.

Several social media sites -- including Facebook, YouTube and X -- have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.

Ranjana Nepal, information officer at the nearby Civil Hospital, said their emergency ward was packed with those injured after the clashes.

Waving national flags, young demonstrators in the capital city Kathmandu started the protest with the national anthem before unleashing chants against the social media prohibitions and corruption.

“Stop the ban on social media, stop corruption not social media,” the crowds chanted, waving the red and blue national flags. Monday's rally was called the protest of Gen Z, generally referring to people born between 1995 and 2010.

Protesters pushed through barbed wires and forced riot police to retreat as they surrounded the Parliament building. Police fired tear gas and water cannon but were outnumbered and sought safety inside the Parliament complex.

"Tear gas and water cannons were used after the protestors breached into the restricted area," police spokesman Shekhar Khanal told AFP. "Many on both sides are injured."

The district administration imposed a curfew in several key areas of the city, including the parliament, the president's residence and Singha Durbar, which houses the prime minister's office.

Popular platforms such as Instagram have millions of users in Nepal who rely on them for entertainment, news and business.

"We were triggered by the social media ban but that is not the only reason we are gathered here," said student Yujan Rajbhandari, 24.