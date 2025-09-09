Nepal’s Youth vs the ‘Nepo Kids’: A generation rises against a broken system

NEW DELHI: It began as a peaceful protest against the ban of social media platforms. But by the end of Monday, it had become the bloodiest day in Nepal’s democratic history since the civil war. At least 19 people, mostly young students, were shot dead in the streets of Kathmandu and other cities. Over a hundred were injured. And by Tuesday, under mounting pressure, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli had resigned.

Yet this crisis goes far deeper than a botched response to public dissent. What’s unfolding in Nepal is a generational reckoning. Led by Gen Z, these protests are not just about censorship. They are an open revolt against entrenched political privilege, nepotism, and elite impunity. At the center of public fury: the so-called “nepo kids”, children of politicians and powerful bureaucrats who flaunt designer fashion, exotic vacations, and lavish lifestyles on TikTok and Instagram while the average Nepali youth struggles for jobs, affordable education, and above all dignity.

The resignation of Oli, once seen as an immovable strongman, might seem like a victory. But for the country’s newly awakened youth, it is just the beginning of a deeper movement to reclaim the republic from those who have long treated Nepal as their inherited fiefdom.

What began with an authoritarian ban on social media to stifle dissent quickly spiralled out of control. By Monday morning, tens of thousands, mainly students in school uniforms and college IDs around their necks marched from Maitighar to New Baneshwor. Their chants were peaceful, even nostalgic, echoing the anthems of past revolutions: “Gaun gaun bata utha, basti basti bata utha” (Rise up from every village, rise up from every town). But what greeted them was not dialogue or efforts at de-escalation. It was tear gas, rubber bullets and, eventually, live ammunition. Most of the young victims were shot in the head or chest, according to medical sources as quoted by various media outlets.