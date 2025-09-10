Normalcy returns to Nepal after army steps in, but protesters demand reforms

Army troops fanned out across Kathmandu and other major cities early Wednesday, enforcing restrictions and restoring calm a day after violent anti-government protests swept Nepal, prompting Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.

The Nepali Army, which took command of nationwide security operations on Tuesday night, imposed restrictions in cities including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur, citing concern over groups causing “severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property.”

Authorities ordered residents to remain indoors unless “absolutely necessary”, and streets were largely deserted as security personnel patrolled roads and fire trucks responded to blazes at government and private buildings set on fire by protesters on Tuesday.

The unrest erupted after hundreds of agitators entered Oli’s office demanding his resignation over the deaths of at least 19 people in police action during protests by Gen-Z youth against corruption and a government ban on social media, which was lifted Monday night. Protesters had also torched the Parliament, the President’s office, the Prime Minister’s residence, government buildings, and offices of political leaders.

The rapid descent into chaos shocked many, and Nepal's military warned against "activities that could lead the country into unrest and instability" in the country of 30 million people.

Soldiers issued orders via loudspeakers on the streets, as tanks rumbled past the carcasses of burnt vehicles and tyres.

The army warned Wednesday that "vandalism, looting, arson, or attacks on individuals and property in the name of protest will be treated as punishable crimes".

Kathmandu's airport is expected to resume operations later on Wednesday at 6:00 pm, manager Hansa Raj Pandey told Nepali media.