Malawians head to polls in economic despair

LILONGWE: Malawians vote for a new president next week in an election clouded by economic hardship as incumbent Lazarus Chakwera squares off against his predecessor in a race where few voters see a real alternative.

Three of the 17 candidates for the September 16 polls have already served as president of the southern African nation and another is the current vice president.

While the list of contenders is unusually crowded, voters have lost faith in the political class to deliver meaningful change to one of the poorest countries in the world, analysts say.

"Whether it is Chakwera or (his predecessor Peter) Mutharika, nothing changes for us. It's like choosing between two sides of the same coin," said Victor Shawa, a 23-year-old unemployed man in the capital Lilongwe.

Optimism that accompanied Chakwera coming to power has long since been eroded by runaway inflation of around 30 per cent, chronic fuel and foreign exchange shortages and corruption scandals touching senior government figures.