Trump blasts 'radical left' after killing of 'martyr' Kirk

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump hailed his assassinated ally Charlie Kirk as a "martyr for truth" on Wednesday while assailing the "radical left," suggesting its rhetoric contributed to the death of the conservative activist.

"For years those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals," Trump said in a video posted on his Truth Social platform.

"This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now," he said.

The US president then vowed to carry out a crackdown on those responsible.

"This is a dark moment for America," Trump said.