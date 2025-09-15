Long-wrought WTO global agreement aimed at reducing overfishing takes effect

GENEVA: A World Trade Organization agreement aimed at reducing overfishing took effect Monday, requiring countries to reduce subsidies doled out to fishing fleets and aiming to ensure sustainability of wildlife in the world’s seas and oceans.

Following a string of national approvals more than three years after its adoption, the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies is designed to help limit the depletion of fish stocks caused by excessive fishing.

The Geneva-based trade body touts the deal as its first focusing on the environment, and the first broad and binding multilateral agreement on ocean sustainability.

The deal, championed by WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, formally took effect on Monday after four more countries — Brazil, Kenya, Tonga and Vietnam — adopted it.

The approvals mean 112 countries are on board, clearing by one country the requirement that at least two-thirds of WTO’s 166 members give formal acceptance.

China, the United States, and the European Union’s 27-member states are among those that have signed on, while India and Indonesia have been among the holdouts.

The Pew Charitable Trust, an advocacy group, say the agreement will require countries to limit some of the $22 billion in subsidies worldwide that encourage practices by fleets that deplete fish stocks, and will create a “fish fund” that can help developing countries implement it.