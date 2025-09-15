UK defence academy to bar Israelis over Gaza war

LONDON: A prestigious UK government-run defence studies institute will not accept Israeli post-graduates from September 2026 over the Gaza war, the defence ministry said Monday.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed to AFP that enrolment for Israelis at the Royal College of Defence Studies would be paused next year, but current students would be allowed to remain.

The post-graduate college part of the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom offers training for "strategic thinkers and leaders within the armed forces and civil service", according to its website, with international students allowed to study specific courses.

"UK military educational courses have long been open to personnel from a wide range of countries, with all UK military courses emphasising compliance with international humanitarian law," an MoD spokesperson said.

"However, the Israeli government's decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong," the spokesperson said, calling for an "immediate ceasefire".