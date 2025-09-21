White House says $100K H-1B visa fee applies only to new applicants, not to current visa holders

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump'slatest plan to overhaul the American immigration system has left some immigrant workers confused, forcing the White House on Saturday to scramble to clarify that a new $100,000 fee on visas for skilled tech workers only applies to new applicants and not to current visa holders.

The president on Friday, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick by his side, signed a proclamation that will require the new fee for what are known as H-1B visas — meant for high-skilled jobs that tech companies find hard to fill.

"Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a posting on X. "This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders."

The fee takes effect at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday. It is scheduled to expire after a year. But it could be extended if the government determines that is in the interest of the United States to keep it.

The White House in a social media post also sought to make clear the new rule "does not impact the ability of any current visa holder to travel to/from the U.S."

But immigration attorneys said that the White House move threatened to upend the lives of many skilled workers and has far-reaching impact on American business.