At least 24 killed in explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; cause disputed

At least 24 people, including women and children, were killed on Monday in Tirah Valley’s Matur Dara area in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, according to PTI. Several others were reportedly injured in the incident.
PTI cited police as saying the deaths occurred after explosive materials stored at a compound linked to the Pakistani Taliban detonated. Station House Officer Zafar Khan told PTI that 14 militants and 10 civilians, including women and children, were among those killed.
The local administration reportedly denied claims that Pakistani fighter jets carried out airstrikes, attributing the explosion to the unsafe storage of explosives at the compound, which has been described as a hub for bomb-making and militant training. Residents, however, told local media and shared posts on social media claiming the site had been hit by airstrikes.
Footage circulating online, shared by local journalists and social media users, appeared to show bodies lying amidst rubble, including those of children. Rescue teams were seen searching for more victims, raising concerns that the toll could rise.
The Tirah Valley and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have witnessed repeated counter-terrorism operations in the past, with civilian casualties frequently reported. In June this year, Amnesty International flagged what it described as “an alarming disregard for civilian life” in the province, following recurrent drone strikes.
“Pakistani authorities have failed to take action to protect the lives and property of civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who continue to pay the price of an escalating number of drone strikes in the province,” Isabelle Lassee, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, had said at the time.
Official figures cited by media outlets suggest that between January and August this year, the province reported 605 terror incidents in which at least 138 civilians and 79 police personnel were killed.
Militants linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen are said to be attempting to establish new bases in the region following Operation Sindoor, which destroyed several major hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Analysts have said that the province’s mountainous terrain and porous border with Afghanistan provide natural cover for militants.
The compound that exploded was reportedly home to several local militant leaders and operatives, including Afghan fighters. It has been used for producing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and sniper training. Militants in the region are known to operate within civilian populations, raising risks of accidental explosions. PTI also reported that incidents of terrorism in Pakistan have increased since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021.
Independent verification of the exact cause of Monday’s explosion or the final casualty figures was not immediately available.
(With inputs from PTI)