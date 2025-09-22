At least 24 killed in explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; cause disputed

The Tirah Valley and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have witnessed repeated counter-terrorism operations in the past, with civilian casualties frequently reported. In June this year, Amnesty International flagged what it described as “an alarming disregard for civilian life” in the province, following recurrent drone strikes.

“Pakistani authorities have failed to take action to protect the lives and property of civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who continue to pay the price of an escalating number of drone strikes in the province,” Isabelle Lassee, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, had said at the time.

Official figures cited by media outlets suggest that between January and August this year, the province reported 605 terror incidents in which at least 138 civilians and 79 police personnel were killed.

Militants linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen are said to be attempting to establish new bases in the region following Operation Sindoor, which destroyed several major hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Analysts have said that the province’s mountainous terrain and porous border with Afghanistan provide natural cover for militants.

The compound that exploded was reportedly home to several local militant leaders and operatives, including Afghan fighters. It has been used for producing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and sniper training. Militants in the region are known to operate within civilian populations, raising risks of accidental explosions. PTI also reported that incidents of terrorism in Pakistan have increased since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Independent verification of the exact cause of Monday’s explosion or the final casualty figures was not immediately available.

(With inputs from PTI)