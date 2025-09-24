Three people shot at immigration detention facility in Dallas and the shooter is dead, official says

DALLAS: Three people have been shot at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas and the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the agency's director said.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed the shooting during an interview on CNN on Wednesday.

"It could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees," Lyons said of those who were shot. "At this point, we're still working through that."

Two people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, and a third person died at the scene after the shooting, Dallas police spokesperson Officer Jonathan E. Maner said in an email.

Parkland Hospital has received two patients from the incident at the ICE facility, hospital spokesperson April Foran said by telephone. She did not have any details about their conditions.

Officers responded to a call to assist an officer on North Stemmons Freeway around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday and the preliminary investigation determined that a person opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building, Maner said. The investigation is ongoing and a briefing was expected later in the day.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said details were still emerging, but the agency was confirming there were "multiple injuries and fatalities" at the field office. Noem said the motive remained unclear, but noted there has been an uptick in targeting of ICE agents.

Dozens of emergency vehicles were seen along a highway near the facility.