'Can't breathe': Bangladesh erupts as protesters hit streets, torch top dailies after 2024 uprising activist dies

Violence erupted in Bangladesh’s capital early on Friday after Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in last year’s pro-democracy uprising, died in a hospital in Singapore following an assassination attempt.

Thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of Dhaka after news of the 32-year-old activist’s death, demanding the arrest of his killers. Several buildings, including offices housing the country’s two leading newspapers, were set on fire, trapping journalists and staff inside, authorities said.

Hadi, a senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha, was shot by masked assailants on December 12 as he was leaving a mosque in Dhaka. After initial treatment in Bangladesh, he was airlifted to Singapore in critical condition, where he died on Thursday.

At least three cases of arson were reported across the capital as news of his death spread, a spokesperson for the Fire Brigade and Civil Defence said. Fires broke out at buildings housing the English-language Daily Star and the Bengali-language Prothom Alo, the country’s largest newspapers.

The papers have previously faced protests from groups accusing them of being aligned with neighbouring India, where former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been living in self-imposed exile since being ousted in last year’s uprising.

Zyma Islam, a Daily Star reporter, said she was trapped inside the burning building. “I can't breathe anymore. There's too much smoke. I am inside. You are killing me,” she wrote on Facebook.