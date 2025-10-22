Donald Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, says 'spoke with friend PM Modi, discussed trade'

US President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali at the White House on Tuesday, extending warm greetings to the people of India and the Indian-American community.

Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “great person” and a “great friend,” emphasising the strong partnership between the US and India in areas of trade and regional peace.

“I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. We had a great conversation, talked about trade and peace in the region. We both agreed: no wars with Pakistan. That was a very, very good thing,” Trump said during the event.

On significance of Diwali, Trump said, “We light the diya as a symbol of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. The flame reminds us to follow the path of wisdom, work diligently, and give thanks for our blessings.”

The ceremony saw Trump lighting traditional diyas, joined by senior members of his administration, including FBI Director Kash Patel, ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, and White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai. Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Vinay Mohan Kwatra and U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor were also in attendance, along with a delegation of Indian-American business leaders.

The event reflects the growing cultural importance of Diwali in the U.S. and the strengthening of ties between Washington and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers Raja Krishnamoorthi and Brian Fitzpatrick introduced a bipartisan resolution in the House of Representatives recognizing Diwali’s religious and historical significance. The resolution honors the festival’s importance to over three million Indian-Americans, including Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs.