Georgia's Okefenokee Swamp among new additions to join UNESCO's World Heritage List

SEOUL: The Okefenokee Swamp in Georgia, a centuries-old porcelain centre in eastern China and tidal flats in western South Korea were among several sites added to the World Heritage List on Saturday at a U.N. committee meeting in South Korea.

The UNESCO meetings in Busan, which continue through next Wednesday, are reviewing dozens of other nominations, including the D-Day landing beaches in France, Mount Olympus in Greece and the ancient Japanese capitals of Asuka and Fujiwara.

The Okefenokee Swamp is regarded as one of the world's largest freshwater ecosystems, encompassing a vast network of wetlands that supports exceptional biodiversity and serves as the source of two major rivers. Its largely undisturbed peat beds preserve a 5,000-year record of environmental change, making the swamp both a globally significant natural habitat and a valuable source of information on long-term environmental change, according to a UNESCO description.

While the World Heritage designation places the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge alongside iconic U.S. landmarks such as the Grand Canyon, some locals have opposed the listing, fearing it would increase U.N. involvement in managing the site.

"We accept this inscription not as a finish line, but as a commitment to keep the Okefenokee wild, resilient, and thriving for generations to come," said Kim Bednarek, executive director of the nonprofit Okefenokee Swamp Park that's worked with the U.S. government on the refuge's nomination package.