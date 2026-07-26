UNESCO adds Greece's Mount Olympus, ancient Japanese capitals to World Heritage List

SEOUL: The iconic Mount Olympus in Greece and the ancient Japanese capitals of Asuka and Fujiwara were among the sites added to the World Heritage List on Sunday at a U.N. committee meeting in South Korea reviewing dozens of nominations.

The UNESCO committee, which meets in Busan through Wednesday, also inscribed South Sudan's Boma-Badingilo Migratory Landscape, host to one of the world's largest land mammal migrations and the country's first addition to the World Heritage List.

The World Heritage inscription of Mount Olympus, the mythical home of the 12 Olympian gods, rewarded a 12-year effort by Greece to secure recognition for its tallest mountain as a mixed cultural and natural heritage site. Rising 2,918 meters (9,573 feet) from a base near sea level, the mountain was believed to be the throne of Zeus, king of the gods, while also harboring rich biodiversity.

Evangelos Geroliolios, mayor of Dion-Olympus, a municipality at the foot of the mountain, said in a recent interview with The Associated Press that inclusion on the World Heritage List "places greater obligations on our part to protect this environment," citing the potential impact of increased tourism.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safeguarding Mount Olympus for the benefit of present and future generations," said Georgios Koumoutsakos, Greece's delegate to UNESCO. "As Greek mythology wisely reminds us, it is always best to remain on good terms with gods."

The designated Japanese locations in the western prefecture of Nara cover 19 archaeological sites from the 6th- to 8th-century capitals of Asuka and Fujiwara, where Japan established its first centralized state modeled after Chinese systems. The sites preserve the largely buried remains of royal palaces, government offices, Buddhist temples and tombs from capitals that influenced the later capitals of Nara and Kyoto.