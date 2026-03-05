Meet Pedro Sánchez, Europe’s most vocal critic of Trump’s attacks on Iran

BARCELONA: Spain's Pedro Sánchez has once again emerged as Europe's most consistently vocal critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, drawing his ire for refusing to allow the American military to stage operations for its attacks on Iran from Spanish military bases.

Trump lashed out at the Spanish prime minister on Tuesday, saying he would " cut off all trade with Spain " in retaliation for the affront. The spat intensified the next day when Spain's foreign minister contradicted a claim by the White House press secretary that Spain had heard Trump's message "loud and clear" and was cooperating with the U.S. military.

While denouncing the repressive government in Tehran, Sánchez said he would not back a war that he said was an unjustified assault.

"We are not going to be complicit in something that is bad for the world and is also contrary to our values and interests, just out of fear of reprisals from someone," Sánchez said, using the slogan "No to the war" in a speech this week.

The tussle over the Spanish military bases is likely more a diplomatic question than one of military consequence. The U.S. has bases across Europe and the Middle East, and other European countries have agreed to cooperate.

Madrid and Washington have had stable, friendly and mostly low-key relations for decades, starting in the 20th century when the U.S. began sharing military bases with Spain when the latter was still under the dictatorship of Francisco Franco.

Sánchez, 54, first took power in 2018 and is one of Europe's most prominent left-leaning leaders.

He has stuck by the pillars of progressive politics, defending feminism, authorized immigration, human rights, the rules-based international order and the importance of climate change — all topics that have become punching bags of Trump's MAGA movement and far-right politicians in many European neighbors.

Even before the Iran war, Sánchez has stood out as an ideological rival to Trump on a number of issues.