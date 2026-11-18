Karoline Leavitt, Trump's former press secretary, offered advice for her old colleagues in the administration. "What I would say to the White House is transparency is key," Leavitt said on Fox News.

She said the president or someone else at the White House should explain what they know after Trump returns from Asia "to really calm the temperature."

She later praised the White House for having Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton address the outages in an interview on Fox Business Network.

"Looking very diligently across the landscape, we are not seeing this as a cyber attack incident," Clayton said in a clip that Leavitt shared on X.

He said the US government believes the incidents are caused by organisations making security upgrades that are taking longer than planned and encountering unexpected hiccups.

Tricia McLaughlin, a former spokesperson for Trump's Department of Homeland Security, was sceptical about the lack of information coming out of the federal government.

"Americans aren't stupid," she posted on social media. "We want and deserve to know what's really going on."

Meghan McCain, who is sometimes at odds with Trump and his allies, had similar advice. "Someone high in the administration needs to get on tv and tell the American people NOW what is going on," McCain wrote on X.

"No one who lived through Covid is believing this is all a coincidence."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Some prominent figures in Trump's Make America Great Again movement expressed alarm.

"Our leaders are lying to us. This is very clearly a coordinated cyber attack," Laura Loomer wrote on social media. "President Trump should come back to the United States." She did not present any evidence of an attack.