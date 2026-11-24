US authorities have barred Singapore-based tech group Megaspeed International from purchasing advanced chips in the fallout from an alleged Chinese espionage scandal surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Here are key facts about Megaspeed -- whose former executive Alice Huang is suspected of being a Chinese spy and said to have had an affair with the Nvidia boss -- and its regional network of subsidiaries and affiliated businesses.

Investigations

Megaspeed touts itself as a company at the heart of the artificial intelligence revolution, using Nvidia's advanced silicon chips to power high-performance computing inside vast data centres.

The cloud computing company previously led by Alice Huang -- who is no relation to Jensen -- was investigated by Singapore in 2025 over potential export control violations.

The United States is investigating Megaspeed on allegations it had allegedly bought processors from Nvidia and routed them to Chinese customers, circumventing US export restrictions under the guise of acquiring hardware for its Southeast Asia data hubs.

Beijing has denied allegations of spying, and Megaspeed said it was investigating if it had complied with export controls on the sensitive chips.

Trade restrictions

On Monday, as Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, the US Commerce Department added Megaspeed International, its parent company and subsidiaries in Malaysia and Thailand to the trade blacklist.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Singapore was working with the United States to stop companies "exploiting" the city-state -- a global transhipment hub -- for illegal chip transfers.

Neighbouring Malaysia, which was investigating Megaspeed's local subsidiary Speedmatrix for possible diversion of AI chips, advised data centres on Monday to cut links with US-blacklisted firms.

Empty offices

At Megaspeed's office in the heart of the Singapore business district, no staff could be seen behind its locked glass doors. Neighbours told AFP they had not seen anyone come or go for months.

The registered address of a company listed as Megaspeed (Thailand) was a two-desk office in a coworking space in central Bangkok, which showed little sign of activity when AFP visited on Tuesday.