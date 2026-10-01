France's public debt hits records as economy takes centre stage in 2027 presidential election

PARIS: France's public debt has climbed to a record during the two terms of President Emmanuel Macron, unsettling investors and emerging as a defining issue ahead of next year's presidential election.

With France already gripped by deep social tensions, the candidates vying to succeed Macron are under pressure to explain how they would bring the debt under control.

It now stands at 119 per cent of gross domestic product, leaving the country's strained public finances likely to dominate the campaign.

France again won't come close to balancing its annual state budget next year, despite a proposed 54 billion euros (USD 61 billion) in spending cuts.

The government said Thursday that the budget will again overshoot EU spending limits and that the national debt is expected to grow to nearly 122 per cent of GDP, a new record.

Budget minister David Amiel argued that the spending cuts were essential, ahead of what is sure to be a bruising battle to get them through parliament. "We cannot sweep the dust under the carpet,” he said.

One idea to fix the debt has been particularly scrutinised.

Left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon has proposed cancelling French government bonds held by the European Central Bank to unlock money for public spending, claiming it would free up funds for investment.

Others on the right argue that Melenchon's proposal is unrealistic, with far-right leader Marine Le Pen calling for reforms to “clean up” public finances.

“Freezing this debt means transforming it into perpetual debt — that is, debt with no repayment deadline and a low or zero interest rate," Melenchon said.

"Freezing it is therefore effectively the same as cancelling it.”

ECB President Christine Lagarde says Melenchon's idea would be a “pure violation” of the EU treaty, which bans central bank financing of national governments.

Lagarde insisted that if the country freezes its debt now, the next time it seeks to borrow, creditors could demand exorbitant terms or flat-out say no. “It's not because you repeat something that doesn't make any sense — either legally, technically, or financially — that it becomes something valid,” she said during a Sept. 10 news conference.

Here is a look at France's public debt and how it affects the second-largest economy in Europe.