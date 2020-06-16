STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World US Election 2016

US 2020 Presidential elections: Obama to join Biden for first joint virtual fundraiser next week

Biden's campaign announced the reunion of Obama and his former vice president for the fundraiser will be a week from Tuesday.

Published: 16th June 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Former US president Barack Obama and ex-Vice President Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)

Former US president Barack Obama and ex-Vice President Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has announced that he will be joined by his "friend" and former US president Barack Obama for the first virtual fundraiser next week.

Biden's campaign announced the reunion of Obama and his former vice president for the fundraiser will be a week from Tuesday.

In a tweet, Biden, 78, announced that his "former boss" Obama would join him next week.

"Folks, I've got some big news: Next week, I'm getting together with my friend and former boss, President Barack Obama, for a virtual grassroots fundraiser.

We would love to see you there," Biden said on Monday.

The tweet came hours after the former vice president announced to have raised USD 80.8 millions in the month of May for his campaign war chest.

"I'm proud to announce that last month - with your support - and the support of so many others - we raised USD 80.8 million, with an average online donation of USD 30 to our campaign," Biden said in an email to his supporters.

"These last few weeks have shown that we are a nation furious at injustice. We feel it in our bones; we see it in our streets. On top of that, COVID-19 is still a threat. We've crossed the mark of over 115,000 deaths - 115,000 people whose lives were cut down too soon," he said.

The event plans to target tens of thousands of small-dollar donors.

In a fundraising email to the campaign, Obama described this as the most important election of the lifetime.

"The most important election of our lifetimes is just around the corner. In November, we have the chance to rebuild our economy so that it works for everyone. We have the chance to cover everybody with health insurance," Obama said.

The former president officially endorsed Biden in April after Senator Bernie Sanders, Biden's last serious competitor, dropped out and threw his support behind the former Delaware senator.

"We have the chance to declare that no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love - all of us are equal and each of us should have the chance to make of our lives what we will," Obama said.

"This is a critical moment in our history - and we need Americans of all backgrounds and political stripes to join together and fight to create a more just, more generous, more democratic America where everybody has a fair shot at opportunity," he said.

Meanwhile, Biden Victory Fund held a virtual fundraiser with Biden hosted by Senator Elizabeth Warren, Paul Egerman, a retired software entrepreneur, and Shanti Fry, a board member for the National Center for Learning Disabilities.

The fundraiser hosted by Warren was sold out, and brought in USD 6 million, the most successful fundraiser the Biden Victory Fund has ever had.

In his remarks, Biden addressed systemic racism facing the country and asserted that a disproportionate number of black and brown communities were dying from coronavirus.

Biden went on to criticise President Donald Trump's role in rolling back civil rights protections, calling him out by name, and his contribution to the country's current economic state.

Stay up to date on all the latest US Election 2016 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Joe Biden Barack Obama US 2020 elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp