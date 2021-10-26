STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Helpline for elderly abuzz with queries on Cowin in Telangana

Of the 27,103 calls on which action could be taken by the team, 3,454 of them were during the months of April-June, when Covid-19 was at its second peak in Telangana.

Published: 26th October 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The annual report of Elder Line, a Statewide helpline for senior citizens managed by the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, has put into perspective how challenging the vaccination drive was for the elderly due to the sharp technical divide. 

According to Elder Line — available on the number 14567 — majority of the calls they received in the launch year in Telangana were during the second wave, and they were enquiries for information regarding how to use the Cowin portal to access vaccines.

Of the 27,103 calls on which action could be taken by the team, 3,454 of them were during the months of April-June, when Covid-19 was at its second peak in the State.

“Majority of the calls were to access information on Covid-19 vaccines. Many could not register themselves and we would then help them. We also assisted them to book slots and explained the process. Some others had queries on how to download the certificate or locate a PHC or even book a cab to reach the vaccine centre,” explained Rajesh Tamadapally, programme manager, Elder Line.

