Home Xplore

Govt should de-risk capex to OEMs to drive e-bus adoption: Switch Mobility CEO

In a wide-ranging interview with TNIE, Mahesh Babu S, talks about payment security in e-bus procurement, policy continuity, foreign markets, raising capital and much more.

Published: 04th August 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

electric vehicle charging station

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

Electric vehicles are better suited for the commercial segment than for passenger transport, according to Mahesh Babu S, chief executive officer of Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland. In a wide-ranging interview with TNIE, he talks about payment security in e-bus procurement, policy continuity, foreign markets, raising capital and much more. Excerpts:

Is higher upfront cost and lack of financing hindering electric commercial vehicle sales?

While the upfront cost of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and buses is 1.5X and 3X, respectively, higher than diesel counterparts, a driver/ operator saves `5,000-8,000 per month which is a substantial amount. It makes more sense to adopt electric vehicles in the commercial segment than the passenger vehicles segment because you’re not going to drive 200 km a day.

Does Switch Mobility struggle to find investments?

We’re looking for the right partner, who will jointly work with us to scale up the business. When we started, Covid happened. Then there was the (Russia-Ukraine) war, followed by higher interest rates, leaving the market conditions unfavourable. Our chairman Dheeraj Hinduja announced Ashok Leyland will invest because this business is the future of the group and it will continue to invest in Switch.

Why is e-bus procurement for State Transport Undertakings (STUs) not taking off?

Globally, buses are purchased from OEMs and operators who run at a pay-per-km model. In India, we have a gross cost contract model where the OEMs have to invest in buses, drivers, charging infrastructure, and maintenance and then collect on a per-km basis. The challenge here is finance. The government aims to introduce 50,000 e-buses in five years. This needs at least `10,000 crore financing from banks and it is going to add up to 12 years. This will be challenging unless the government intervenes. It needs to be resolved.

How do you propose we solve this?

Our suggestion is that the government subsidise buying buses to de-risk the capex and hand over operations to external operators backed up by OEMs. We have represented this to the government and they are now coming up with a payment security mechanism, which is very critical for adoption. The fact that EV operational cost is `25 cheaper should be the incentive for STUs (state transport undertakings) to move away from diesel.

Amid talks of FAMEIII, what are the industry’s expectations in terms of policy?

We have been asking for a consistent, long-term policy. If you have a five-year policy, then the industry investment into that technology will be consistent because there is a guarantee that there will be business for five years.

How can we shift heavy commercial vehicles to EV?

Electric, hydrogen fuel cells and ICE (internal combustion engine) are available, but there is no answer for electrification of trucks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Switch Mobility Ashok Leyland electric vehicles
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp