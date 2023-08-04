These devices can make your home smart

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

It goes without saying that the advent of technology has made our lives much easier. For instance, the smartphone has replaced many devices such as watches, radios, televisions, and computers deeming them archaic and obsolete.

Today’s phone is capable of performing the functions of such devices with equal efficiency and skill.

This is not just limited to smartphones, there are a bunch of other ‘smart’ devices that can reduce your workload and secure your house. Let’s take a look at five such devices that help you make your home smart and safe:

What is a smart home?

In a smart house, every device—from ACs to lights and from fans to doorbells—is interconnected through the internet and can be controlled remotely or automatically. For instance, you don’t have to get up to switch on the fan or walk to the gate to open it.

You don’t have to manually switch on and off the light every time. Not only this, a smart camera will give you a report every minute and also inform you about intruders.

These devices have sensors and communication technology to collect data and respond accordingly. In simple terms, these can not only make your life more comfortable but also provide a secure living environment and reduce energy consumption.

Smart lock

Smart door locks are digital locks that come with various features, including fingerprint sensors, RFID cards, PINs, and OTP (one-time password). These locks are also equipped with bluetooth connectivity, enabling users to access them through a paired smartphone. With these advanced features, smart door locks offer enhanced protection and convenience for homes, providing secure and easy access control

Amazon Alexa

Alexa is one of the most popular digital assistants in the world. The device can do multiple tasks including playing music, setting timers and alarms, making phone calls, reading out recipes, organising your calendar and playing your favourite songs. Not only this, it can identify and control compatible devices, like turning on lights, customising your heating and checking your security footage.

Robot vacuum cleaners

A smart robot vacuum cleaner can clean your floor and carpets with one click. The device has sensors, cameras and programming algorithms to navigate through rooms. It is capable of avoiding obstacles and efficiently cleaning different surfaces.

Smart fans

These fans can be controlled using smartphone apps or voice commands with virtual assistants such as Alexa or Google Assistant. Users can schedule the fans to turn on or off at specific times, and they also have features to adjust fan speed based on room temperature and humidity.

Smart-bulbs

These bulbs can be turned on and off using an app or voice command. Additionally, these intelligent bulbs offer easy adjustments to their brightness and colour settings, providing users with a convenient and customisable lighting experience.

Smart doorbell

A smart doorbell includes a built-in camera and connects to a smartphone or other smart devices via Wi-Fi or a dedicated app. The camera allows real-time video monitoring of the area outside the front door, providing you with a clear view of visitors or any activity.

