Home Xplore

Did not suspend Indian Schengen visa appointments: Swiss Embassy

The statement of clarification came following media reports which said Indian tour operators were informed by the Swiss embassy to reschedule group trips to allow ample time for visa processing.

Published: 10th August 2023 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only.

Asserting that people-to-people contact is at the core of Swiss-Indian relationship, the Embassy of Switzerland in India has denied reports that it has suspended Schengen visa appointments for Indian tour groups until October due to the high volume of applications.

“We have almost 800 daily appointments through the end of September 2023. These include 22 groups,” the Embassy said in a recently released statement.

The Embassy has also revealed that it has processed more visa applications in the current year than it did in 2019.

“We have surpassed our pre-pandemic times processing level. From January until June, we handled 1,29,446 applications, as against 1,20,071 during the same period in 2019 — a 7.8 per cent increase,” an official statement said.

In addition, it said various measures have been implemented since the beginning of 2023 to further ease the visa application process for Indian applicants.

As per these measures, it would now be possible for the applicants to apply for their visa six months before their date of travel, as against one month in the past.

Further, the Embassy has increased its overall capacity in India. With a new Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Lucknow, there are now 13 VACs all over India, where applications can be submitted.

The mission also informed that at present it takes “no more than 13 working days between the appointment by our partner VFS Global and the Embassy’s decision on the application”.

The statement of clarification came following media reports which said Indian tour operators were informed by the Swiss embassy to reschedule group trips to allow ample time for visa processing.

A Schengen visa is a short-stay visa granting individuals an opportunity to travel to any member country within the Schengen Area for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days. One Schengen visa application costs 80 euros.

India had the second-highest number of Schengen visa rejections in 2022, leading to an estimated loss of `87 crore on cancelled trips.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swiss-Indian relationship Embassy Schengen visa
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp