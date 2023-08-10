The allure of sikkim

By Express News Service

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas in the northeastern region, Sikkim beckons travellers with its serene tranquillity and breathtaking beauty. For those seeking solace and rejuvenation, the place offers a unique blend of natural wonders, vibrant culture, delightful amenities, and mesmerising activities.

Notably, Sikkim has recently made remarkable strides by becoming the world’s first organic state, setting an example for other cities. With its expertise in adopting 100 per cent organic farming techniques and sustainable living, travellers can take pride in supporting such an eco-friendly destination. Additionally, the region’s stunning glaciers and frozen lakes add an irresistible charm to the seven sisters.

Meanwhile, Gangtok, the capital city, is renowned for its picturesque views and pleasant climate all year round. Here, you can immerse yourself in the local way of life, with a plethora of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. If you’ve been contemplating a vacation that combines both conventional and offbeat experiences, Sikkim serves as an ideal destination to unwind and bask in the awe-inspiring beauty of nature.

View of the valley from Gangtok

Visiting Upmarket Street

It is essential to pre-book a taxi for your road journey to Gangtok once you reach Siliguri or Bagdogra airport in West Bengal. Making this arrangement in advance ensures a hassle-free experience as you travel from the airport to Gangtok. With decent road conditions, you can relax and enjoy the journey. Upon reaching Gangtok, check into your pre-booked hotel or accommodation. Head to the main market in Gangtok, known as MG Marg, get spoiled for choice with a variety of cafes, restaurants, and shopping spots once you drop off your luggage and freshen up.

Spiritual retreats

Make your way to Rumtek Monastery, also known as Dharma Chakra Centre, which happens to be the largest monastery in Sikkim. It features a beautiful shrine temple and a monastery where monks spread the teachings of Lord Buddha worldwide. Surrounded by lush green mountains, this spiritual haven offers a serene sanctuary for travellers seeking tranquility. For a sumptuous holiday experience, consider booking a private car charter from the range of luxury vehicles available in the city. This will allow you to indulge in comfort, luxury, and a customisable route to explore the city’s finest offerings. Immerse yourself in the local life, culture, and heritage of Sikkim, making your journey truly worthwhile.

Fun escapades

Dedicate an entire day to a road trip to Tsogmo and Nathu la Pass, which marks the border between India and Tibet-occupied China. The journey to Nathu la Pass treats you to a mesmerising view of Chumbi Valley. Situated at an altitude of 4,302 meters, it boasts one of the highest motorable roads in the world, adding a thrilling element to your trip. The calmness and tranquil beauty of Tsogmo, with its glacial lake, add an adventurous touch to your day. The snow-capped mountains provide a panoramic view of Gangtok, immersing you in a hypnotic charm. Take a trek along the lake’s shores and savour local cuisine.

Do not forget to venture to Kanchenjunga National Park, located approximately 40 kms from Pelling. Additionally, don’t miss the chance to experience the archaic Singshore Bridge and the sacred Khecheopalri Lake revered by Buddhists.

YUKSOM, HERE WE COME

No tour of Sikkim would be complete without experiencing the historical treasures and captivating monasteries while indulging in the Buddhist heritage of Yuksom town. Situated in the sub-division of West Sikkim, this unexplored historical town offers a refuge for the mind and soul of travellers. Visit attractions such as Tashiding Monastery, Dubdi Monastery, the Coronation Throne of Norbugane, Kartok Monastery, and more while indulging in shopping for unique and traditional trinkets.

Agencies

