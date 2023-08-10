Venice to be added on UNESCO’s ‘Danger List’?

By Express News Service

Considered by many as one of the most romantic and beautiful cities, Venice, might soon be under UNESCO’s danger list. The agency has recommended adding the Italian town to its heritage danger list.

Venice is already a UNESCO World Heritage Site and attracts travellers from across the globe who flock by the thousands to see and experience its rich cultural heritage.

The recommendation was made by UNESCO and its advisory body experts ahead of the 45th session of the agency’s World Heritage Committee, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in September 2023.

UNESCO wants the Italian government to address long-standing problems in the popular city, which has been affecting tourism in the region.

There has not been a “significant level of progress in addressing the persistent and complex issues related in particular to mass tourism, development projects and climate change,” a draft resolution states.

The resolution further adds, “deterioration and damage to building structures and urban areas, degrading the cultural and social identity of the property and threatening the integrity of its cultural, environmental and landscape attributes and values.”

The weather and tourism issues in Venice are real as the city has been trying to deal with weather-related problems in recent years.

For instance, in February 2023, the city suffered a major drought situation. The dwindling water levels in the canals were linked to a combination of issues, including a prolonged spell of low tides and a lingering high-pressure weather system over Italy.

The condition got so bad that it was impossible for water taxis to travel through some canals. In November 2019, Venice, which is battling over-tourism, was struggling with a severe flood situation.

