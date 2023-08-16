Dr Shaji Mohamed Haneefa clears myths on paracetamol use

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

Myth: Paracetamol can be popped whenever you want

Fact: Taking paracetamol without a prescription is not safe. A safe dose is approximately 4g per day. If someone consumes more than 150 mg/kg of their body weight, it can be toxic. For individuals with chronic illnesses, malnutrition, chronic liver disease, and alcoholism, paracetamol should not be taken in amounts exceeding 2g per day. Fifty per cent of overdoses are unintentional.

Myth: It probably works for all chronic pain

Fact: As a drug primarily intended for acute pain, paracetamol does not effectively alleviate chronic pain. It is not recommended for chronic conditions like backaches or arthritis. In cases of postoperative pain, it may only be effective for one out of four individuals, and for headaches, it tends to work for one out of ten people.

Myth: It is known to have long-term side effects

Fact: Paracetamol also has side effects, similar to any other drug. Commonly observed side effects include skin rashes, swelling of the hips, low blood pressure, and hypothermia. However, it is known to have fewer side effects compared to other painkillers. For example, in paediatric practice, Aspirin has been replaced by paracetamol due to its dangerous side effects.

Myth: It does not harm internal organs

Fact: Paracetamol overdose can cause acute liver failure requiring liver transplantation. Two percent of acute intoxication cases present with acute kidney injury, which can occur even without liver failure. It is also not suitable for the gastrointestinal tract, as dose-dependent gastrointestinal issues can arise.

Myth: Paracetamol intake does not pose fatal risks

Fact: Prescribed paracetamol intake does not pose fatal risks. However, frequent use of paracetamol-containing sodium formulations (such as effervescent tablets) is associated with an elevated risk of heart attack, stroke, and heart failure, potentially leading to death.

Myth: Intravenous Paracetamol is much better

Fact: No, intravenous Paracetamol is very expensive and should only be used in patients.

