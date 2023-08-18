Z Fold 5 better  and refined but pricey

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its flagship Z Fold 5 at Rs 1,54,999. Fold 5 is the fifth-generation of the foldable series offered by Samsung and is said to be a better and more refined version than its predecessor.

We tested the phone extensively for over 10 days and found it has made several improvements. It is faster, thanks to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, has a longer battery life, and looks sleeker. But the price tag is a big putoff as it keeps the phone out of reach for most people.

Design and display

In terms of design, the Z Fold 5 looks identical to its predecessors, Z Fold 4. The phone has a slim and tall outer screen, and when you open it, you’ll find a large main display of 7.6-inch. However, in the Z Fold 5, the crease in main display is less visible.

In fact, one may not notice while using the device. The display of the Z Fold 5, both on the cover and the main screen, features 2X AMOLED technology with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone offers a brightness of 1750 nits. Simply put, you won’t encounter any issues using it in various lighting conditions throughout the day, whether it’s under direct sunlight or at any other time. Simultaneously, the 7.6-inch main display provides an exceptional viewing experience.

Performance and specification

The phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip and operates on Android 13. Thanks to this powerful processor, the phone handles a wide range of tasks. Whether it’s multitasking, playing graphics-intensive games, or watching videos, phone performs everything with ease.

NEW DELHI: South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its flagship Z Fold 5 at Rs 1,54,999. Fold 5 is the fifth-generation of the foldable series offered by Samsung and is said to be a better and more refined version than its predecessor. We tested the phone extensively for over 10 days and found it has made several improvements. It is faster, thanks to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, has a longer battery life, and looks sleeker. But the price tag is a big putoff as it keeps the phone out of reach for most people. Design and display In terms of design, the Z Fold 5 looks identical to its predecessors, Z Fold 4. The phone has a slim and tall outer screen, and when you open it, you’ll find a large main display of 7.6-inch. However, in the Z Fold 5, the crease in main display is less visible.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In fact, one may not notice while using the device. The display of the Z Fold 5, both on the cover and the main screen, features 2X AMOLED technology with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone offers a brightness of 1750 nits. Simply put, you won’t encounter any issues using it in various lighting conditions throughout the day, whether it’s under direct sunlight or at any other time. Simultaneously, the 7.6-inch main display provides an exceptional viewing experience. Performance and specification The phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip and operates on Android 13. Thanks to this powerful processor, the phone handles a wide range of tasks. Whether it’s multitasking, playing graphics-intensive games, or watching videos, phone performs everything with ease.