Home Xplore

Har Gobind Khorana: A gene-tle genius

Born in 1922 in Raipur, a small village, Gobind Khorana received the Nobel Prize in Physiology in 1968.

Published: 23rd August 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Har Gobind Khorana

Har Gobind Khorana

By Rohit Bose
Express News Service

Like any other middle-class family, his parents pumped all resources into his education. Upon receiving the Nobel Prize in Physiology in 1968, Har Gobind Khorana said, “Although poor, my father was dedicated to educating his children and we were practically the only literate family in the village inhabited by about 100 people.”

Born in 1922 in Raipur, a small village, he was the youngest of his family.

During his postdoctoral work at Switzerland’s Federal Institute of Technology, he met his wife, the late Esther Elizabeth Sibler, who he said, “brought a consistent sense of purpose in my life.” For eight years, he worked on proteins and nucleic acids in Vancouver, and in 1960 became the co-director of the Institute of Enzyme Research at the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Although the Nobel came for elucidating genetic code, 4 years later he described the total chemical synthesis of a functional tRNA gene published in an entire issue of the Journal of Molecular Biology in December 1972 spanning 313 pages. Uttam L RajBhandary, who joined Khorana’s lab as a postdoc in 1962, wrote in Nature, “He often said: ‘If you have to get far, you have to travel alone’.” So, he was among the last at the university to know he had won the Nobel.

“He had gone to a rented cottage by a lake outside Madison...His wife Esther had to drive over to give him the news,” he recalled.

Thomas Sakmar who met Khorana in 1984, wrote that later he came to know about the childhood of the pioneer of molecular biology. He woke up early and looked for a house billowing smoke, and asked for some embers to light the cooking fire at home. He would also transcribe letters for the townsfolk. But destiny had everything chalked out. In 1945, he moved to the University of Liverpool to study insecticides and fungicides.

There was no space and so he was asked to pursue organic chemistry. Khorana later turned towards cellular components, including biomembranes and in the visual system rhodopsin, which is the primary photoreceptor molecule of vision. Three days before Khorana passed away on November 9, 2011, he had discussed glucose and the brain with RajBhandary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Har Gobind Khorana Nobel Prize in Physiology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp