Simply Scientifico: A solution for the drinking water crisis

Nirad Mudur By

Express News Service

OUT OF THIN AIR

A SOLUTION FOR DRINKING WATER CRISIS FROM ATMOSPHERE

Researchers have finally found a solution that could keep an impending drinking water crisis at bay. They have found a process to extract water from atmospheric water vapour even in the driest and most arid regions of the world. Researchers from the Division of Environmental Science & Engineering at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) and the University of California Berkeley, have successfully harvested atmospheric water by using ambient sunlight in a place like Death Valley, a desert valley in Eastern California, in northern Mojave Desert, USA, where temperatures can be 40 degrees C at midnight, soaring up to 57 degrees C in the day, and humidity below 7 per cent. And they have done it without polluting the environment — no carbon footprint — signifying a breakthrough and a promise of tackling the water crisis in future.

The researchers devised a water harvesting device based on the design of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), which are porous materials with microscoping holes not bigger than two nanometres. This device was capable of absorbing water from the atmosphere at night and condensing the same into potable water using harsh sunlight during daytime. The team also collected atmospheric water using the same process in Berkeley with higher humidity levels. The device harvested 285 gms per Kg of MOF of water in Berkeley and 210 gms in Death Valley — twice more than that collected using conventional water harvesters, which could function only in highly humid regions. What’s significant is that the team’s harvester extracted water without generating any carbon footprint even in extremely hot and dry weather conditions at about 60 deg C and average night humidity of 14%. This process has emerged as the most promising method of water extraction, considering desalination of seawater is a highly energy-consuming process with very high costs.

INTELLIGENT FORETELLER

AI MAGIC: DETECTING AGE, FORETELLING LIFE EXPECTANCY

A mere scan of your chest could soon reveal not only your age accurately but will in future also foretell your life expectancy. This is the wonder of artificial intelligence, which researchers from Osaka Metropolitan University are developing. They tried it for age estimation by obtaining chest radiography of individuals, which the AI model compared with chronological ages and the variety of chronic diseases, including hypertension, hyperuricemia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The system yielded the correct age, but the researchers feel the same can also foretell life expectancy taking into consideration the disease factors, besides estimating the severity of chronic diseases and forecasting surgery-related risks. The research team from the Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology at the Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka Metropolitan University, started by constructing a deep learning-based AI model to estimate age from chest radiographs of healthy individuals. The model was then applied to radiographs of patients with known diseases to analyse the relationship between AI-estimated age and each disease.

At least 67,099 chest radiographs of 36,051 healthy individuals were taken between 2008 and 2021 as part of the development, training and internal and external testing of the AI model for age estimation at three different facilities. The AI model recorded a correlation of 0.95 between AI-estimated age and chronological age — considered very strong. Similarly, 34,197 chest radiographs of as many individuals with known diseases revealed that the difference between AI-estimated age and the patient’s chronological age was positively correlated with a variety of chronic diseases.

