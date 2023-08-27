Home Xplore

Check out this week's Xplore on Environment

This week's Xpolre on the environment tracks the decline in Indian bird species, carbon footprint and more.

Published: 27th August 2023 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

file photo

file photo

By Express News Service

Xplore Health

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Xpolre Enviornment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp