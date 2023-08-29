When blood flow loses direction

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Geetha*, who used to stand for long hours while taking classes as a teacher, started having severe leg pain, especially in the afternoon, soon accompanied by noticeable swelling in the legs. Slightly obese, Geetha, 45, from Kochi, soon realised that she could not perform any household chores on her return from school, apart from recurring cramps in the legs at night and change in colour of her legs.

She was later diagnosed with varicose veins, which affects thousands of women in India. While globally, about 30%-40% of the population is affected by varicose veins, its prevalence in India is 16%–20%, said Dr Sudarshan G T, Senior Consultant, Minimally Invasive Cardiac and Robotic Cardiac Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru.

“Varicose veins are considered a chronic condition, but are not life-threatening or limb-threatening and should not be taken lightly,” he added. However, if left untreated, varicose veins can lead to more significant vein-related issues, such as an elevated risk of blood clots, skin ulcers and swelling. In some rare cases, ulcers can turn cancerous.

Similar was the case of Renu, a homemaker in Delhi. Fond of cooking, she often hosted lavish parties, until one day, she started feeling achy and heavy in her legs. It was followed by burning, throbbing, muscle cramps and swelling in the lower legs, followed by pain, which worsened while standing for a long time. Soon, the veins turned dark purple. She could hardly stand to cook for her family now. According to Dr Riju Menon, Department of General Surgery, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, varicose veins result from malfunctioning valves in the veins. “This dilation occurs due to the weakening of vein walls and malfunctioning valves. This causes blood to accumulate within the veins, leading to twisted, enlarged veins known as varicose veins,” he said.

In the body, veins play a crucial role in returning blood from the body’s periphery to the heart. Valves aid this process to withstand gravitational pull. When these valves are compromised or weakened, blood can flow backwards, leading to blood pooling in areas like the feet and legs, resulting in pain, swelling and eventually leg ulceration.

It affects people, mostly women, whose main occupations require standing or sitting for a long time. The other reasons are obesity and lack of physical activity, as well as age and genetics. Some experts point to women wearing tight clothes and high heels leading to varicose veins. Dr Nitish Anchal, senior consultant, vascular and endovascular surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, said that women are more prone to varicose veins due to physiological and hormonal factors.

“Female hormones like estrogen can weaken vein walls and valves, leading to reduced vein elasticity and an increased likelihood of blood pooling. Additionally, pregnancy places significant pressure on pelvic veins, hindering blood flow and increasing the risk of vein enlargement. Hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle can exacerbate these issues,” he said.

Hormone treatments, such as contraceptive pills, can also increase the risk of varicose veins. Dr Devender Singh, Consultant Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, said apart from the conservative treatment options, women should not wear restrictive clothing, take medical therapy, modification of cardiovascular risk factors, reduction of peripheral oedema, and weight loss. Lifestyle changes and regular physical activity can also help in preventing varicose veins.

Treatment and care

Dr Vinod Vij, consultant of plastic surgery, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, says treatment for varicose veins depends on the severity and symptoms. “Lifestyle changes such as exercise, keeping legs elevated, avoiding prolonged periods of sitting or standing and wearing compression stockings can help alleviate discomfort and prevent worsening of the condition.”

Though there isn’t a complete cure for varicose veins, various treatments can help diminish their appearance and offer relief. The primary goal of treatment is to manage it effectively and halt its progression. Dr Singh said that 50% of the patients who had come to him had a history of the illness in their families. “Nearly 90% of children whose parents have the condition are at risk,” he added.

Today, both Geetha and Renu have found much relief from the swollen and twisted blood vessels that bulge just under the skin’s surface. Both of them were first asked to take breaks in between their chores and wear compression stockings throughout the day until bedtime. At night, they were asked to keep their legs elevated while lying down and use extra pillows for support. After two months of diligently following the recommended measures, their condition improved. Geetha, on her doctor’s advice, underwent an endovenous laser procedure, which brought her much relief, while Renu is diligently following her doctor’s instructions by making lifestyle changes, reducing weight exercising and wearing compression stockings.

While Renu’s case might be mild, in advanced cases, medical procedures like endovenous laser treatment, radiofrequency ablation and sclerotherapy are commonly used to alleviate symptoms and improve appearance. “Surgical options such as vein ligation and stripping might be considered in severe cases. While these treatments can effectively manage varicose veins and relieve discomfort, they may not eliminate the condition. Regular follow-up and ongoing management are important for maintaining results and managing the condition’s progression,” added Dr Anchal.

*Names changed

However, if left untreated, varicose veins can lead to more significant vein-related issues, such as an elevated risk of blood clots, skin ulcers and swelling. In some rare cases, ulcers can turn cancerous. Similar was the case of Renu, a homemaker in Delhi. Fond of cooking, she often hosted lavish parties, until one day, she started feeling achy and heavy in her legs. It was followed by burning, throbbing, muscle cramps and swelling in the lower legs, followed by pain, which worsened while standing for a long time. Soon, the veins turned dark purple. She could hardly stand to cook for her family now. According to Dr Riju Menon, Department of General Surgery, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, varicose veins result from malfunctioning valves in the veins. "This dilation occurs due to the weakening of vein walls and malfunctioning valves. 