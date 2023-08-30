Plant-fungus symbiosis opens new era for agriculture

Nirad Mudur By

Express News Service

Finnish researchers have demonstrated a revolutionary method that could usher in a new era in agriculture, increasing crop resilience and reducing dependence on chemical pesticides. The researchers from University of Turku in Finland used a species of fungus and infused it inside an oilseed rape plant to allow a symbiotic relationship to flourish within. The fungus, called Beauveria bassiana, which naturally grows in the wild, is by itself known to kill insect pests which cause harm to crops. It is used as a biopesticide globally and is sprayed on crops.

However, the fungus has one main weakness, if left to itself: It is vulnerable to ultra-violet (UV) radiation from the sun, which degrades it, limiting its survival. Having learnt this, the researchers decided to try out an innovative method of infusing Beauveria bassiana into the oilseed rape plant. They found that the plant and the fungus, now growing inside the plant, developed a symbiotic relationship flourishing endophytically — a mutually beneficial growth, exploiting each other’s benefits. The fungus stayed protected from UV rays from the sun, while the plant not just received protection from insect pests, but also started developing flavonoid biosynthesis.

Flavonoids are plant metabolites providing a range of plant and animal health benefits via cell signalling pathways and anioxidant characteristics. Flavonoids have anti-cancer, anti-inflammtory and anti-viral properties for animal health, and also significantly build up plant resilience. The main focus of the researchers became the flavonoids developed inside the oilseed rape plant because of their antioxidant properties, the role it played in providing UV protection, enhancing flower pigmentation and deterring herbivores from consuming the plants. The growth of flavonoids emerged as a breakthrough revelation through the endophytic and symbiotic relationship between the plant and the fungus that resulted in multiple plant benefits and atioxidant properties.

In a release from University of Turku, Docent Anne Muola from the Biodiversity Unit of University of Turku, says the research took them on the path that unlocked the potentials of the fungus Beauveria bassiana and the role it played endophytically in crop protection. “We aimed to create a natural defence mechanism against pests,” says Muola, who is also the first author of the study which is part of the EcoStack project in European Union’s Horizon Europe programme and which is published in the Pest Management Science journal.

According to the study’s lead author, Benjamin Fuchs, Academy Research Fellow from the Biodiversity Unit of the University of Turku, the findings indicate that the interaction between the fungus and the plant “spurred a positive response in the form of enhanced metabolite production, rather than a defence response against the fungal intruder.” The finding unveils new avenues for agricultural methods for crop quality enhancement and resilience, and would go a long way in helping the human society’s struggle to to secure its food supply while minimising the ecological footprint.



