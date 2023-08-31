Ahoy! We welcome travellers and four-legged companions

By Express News Service

Whether it is snow-capped mountains or sandy beaches that you dream about, when you pack your bags to set out for a trip, do not forget to bring along your loyal pet. Make unforgettable memories with your four-legged companion that will make their tails wag and your heart soar.

For a VIP treatment for you and your pet! — Coorg

Escape from your daily routine and explore Kodagu, also known as ‘The Scotland of India’, where you and your furry friend can enjoy the fresh mountain air and wide-open spaces. The luxurious Birchwood Retreat in Madikeri is surrounded by lush greenery and offers a variety of recreational activities for both you and your furry pet to enjoy. Situated on a coffee estate, the retreat provides an opportunity to witness an array of birdlife and small mammals, including a friendly pack of four indie dogs who would be more than happy to bond with your furry companion while sharing a room with you. Additionally, the retreat offers customised meals for your dogs.

For beachy clicks and sands in paws! — Goa

Tucked away in a beautiful setting, Whiteflower Cottages in Vagator provide a perfect mix of traditional appeal and contemporary conveniences, making it an ideal escape for those seeking a peaceful and genuine Goan getaway. This extraordinary, pet-friendly sanctuary not only welcomes dogs but also honours them. With exclusive amenities for canines, vast play zones, spacious outdoors, and a calming beach-like ambience, it is a paradise where both four-legged friends and their humans can have an unforgettable vacation together.

For that cosy yet nature-friendly pawfect vacation! — Munnar

Pleasant Hill Resort is renowned for its stunning setting amidst verdant tea plantations and misty hills. It is a peaceful retreat that warmly welcomes your furry four-legged friends. With breathtaking views, exceptional service, and a harmonious blend of comfortable accommodations, it is an ideal destination for a tranquil escape in the heart of Kerala’s picturesque landscape. The resort offers a range of amenities designed for your dogs’ enjoyment, including spacious play areas, grooming facilities, and customised menus.

For that historic yet chasing-the-tail trip — Jaipur

Devi Ratn-IHCL SeleQtions in Jaipur stands out for its remarkable fusion of contemporary luxury and traditional Rajasthan heritage. Situated amid the rugged Aravalli hills, the hotel offers a truly immersive experience with its avant-garde design, opulent accommodations, and rejuvenating wellness spa, making it a distinctive gem in Jaipur’s hospitality landscape. With a dedicated ‘Canine Butlers’ programme, the hotel provides exclusive amenities, services and experiences tailored for dogs.Agency

