Unakoti of Tripura to become tourist friendly

The site known for its mythological stories connecting it with Hindu God Shiva is set to be upgraded by the state government

Published: 31st August 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Tripura state tourism department is planning to add tourist-friendly amenities to archaeological site, Unakoti, soon.

Known for its intricate rock-cut sculptures and carvings of Hindu deities, Unakoti is among the most popular tourist destinations in the northeastern state. According to reports, the historical site will soon get facilities like a cafeteria, parking lots and restrooms for visitors. Access to safe drinking water will also be provided.

At present, adventurers, pilgrims and tourists to the place have to make do with facilities that are very basic. Once the above-mentioned facilities are operational, the number of visitors to the historical side is expected to rise manifold.

Recognised as a national heritage monument, Unakoti, which is located in the northeastern part of Tripura, about 8 km from Kailasahar and 185 km from the State capital Agartala, also finds a spot in UNESCO’s Tentative List.

The heritage site is famous for its colossal rock cut panels and is associated with Saiva worship and provides evidence for the same, and the bas-relief sculptures there (depicting Hindu deities) are, on stylistic grounds, ascribed to eighth to ninth century CE, to the period of Pre-Manikya rule. The most notable bas-relief carvings of Hindu deities at the site are Shiva, Ganesha, Durga and several other mythological figures. 

