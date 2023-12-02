Navigating threats to preserve Visakhapatnam's Erra Matti Dibbalu

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISHAKAPATNAM: Despite its scientific and cultural significance, Erra Matti Dibbalu (Red Sand Dunes), nestled between Vishakhapatnam and Bhimunipatnam, is facing escalating threats that put its unique features at risk. Designated as one of the 34 notified National Geological Heritage Monument Sites of India by the Geological Survey of India in 2016, the Erra Matti Dibbalu stands as a testament to Earth’s evolution, providing valuable insights into its history. Spanning a length of 5 km along the coast and nearly 2k in width, the dunes are about 16 km from Visakhapatnam.

Erra Matti Dibbalu is one of the last three remaining gullied red dune formations in Southeast Asia, joining similar sites such as Teri Sands in Tamil Nadu and one more in Sri Lanka. Its rare scientific paleo-coastal red sand dunes harbour mesolithic and neolithic materials, marking a first in the country. Comprising a mixture of silt, clay, and sand, the distinct red colour arises from the oxidation of garnets in the earth.

"These dunes formed during the last glacial maximum over 18,000 years ago, have withstood climatic changes, sea level variations, monsoon fluctuations and mineral alterations. Over time, mud particles were drawn to the dunes, enhancing their binding strength and fostering the growth of vegetation and plant cover. The presence of calcium carbonate in water led to the formation of rhizoliths - organosedimentary structures formed in soils or fossil soils (paleosols) around plant roots," said Dr Yugandhar Rao, a geology professor from Andhra University.

ALSO READ | Tribal woman from Andhra Pradesh turns green crusader

Beyond its geological significance, Erra Matti Dibbalu falls within the Coastal Regulatory Zones (CRZ)-I and CRZ-III, earning it the status of a protected site by the state government in 2016. This recognition is crucial in studying site’s response to climate change, having witnessed both glacial and warm periods.

"Having endured climatic changes, sea level variations, monsoon fluctuations and mineral alterations, the study and preservation of these dunes not only contribute to understanding current climatic conditions but also help derive valuable insights for future generations. These dunes have yielded archaeological evidence, including Stone Age tools from the Mesolithic and Paleolithic (Old Stone Age) eras found in the region. Finding Stone Age tools from these different eras suggests a rich archaeological history, providing insights into how ancient people lived, adapted and utilised tools during various stages of prehistoric times," he elaborated.

But, the very essence of Erra Matti Dibbalu is under imminent threat, warranting urgent attention. Given the pervasive presence of plastics, Erra Matti Dibbalu, a popular tourist destination, has not escaped its impact. The dunes, which draw a significant number of tourists, have become victims of irresponsible behaviour, with visitors littering the area with single-use plastic wraps and leftovers. This plastic threat is compounded by other challenges. In 2021, Erra Matti Dibbalu reportedly suffered damage during a film shoot, when an earthmover was allegedly used to create a pathway. Additionally, concerns have arisen due to recent land levelling activities conducted by district authorities in proximity to geo-heritage site. Despite housing layout being developed away from site, environmentalists and geologists are expressing the need to protect these dunes.

"The dunes, having endured millennia, are now vulnerable to human activities, urbanisation, and the potential degradation of their unique features. Preserving Erra Matti Dibbalu is not just about safeguarding a geological marvel; it is about maintaining a living record of Earth’s history. The delicate balance of factors that shaped these red sand dunes is at risk. Stakeholders such as the state government, local governing bodies, and also the tourism department must prioritise conservation ...," Yugandhar opined.



