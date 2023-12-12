‘India has expertise & specialised centres to treat sports injuries’

Express News Service

India has specialised centres and experts in sports medicine and orthopaedics to treat sports injuries. In conversation with Kavita Bajeli-Datt, Dr Aashish Chaudhry, senior consultant and head of orthopaedics and joint replacement at Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi, said early diagnosis and treatment are paramount for professional athletes to prevent further complications, speed up recovery and reduce the risk of long-term damage.

What are the most common sports injuries you have encountered as an orthopaedic doctor?

In my practice, I observe many common sports injuries that include sprains and strains (ligament or muscle/tendon injuries), fractures (bone breaks often due to trauma), dislocations (joint injuries with bones forced out of place), tendonitis (inflammation of tendons from overuse) and concussions (brain injuries from head trauma).

Which are the most tricky sports injuries to treat?

Every injury is unique and requires individual treatment. However, injuries involving major joints (such as knees and shoulders) or those requiring complex surgeries can be tricky. Ligamentous injuries, like ACL tears, are often difficult to treat and may necessitate surgical intervention.

How important is it for a professional sportsperson to get their sports injury diagnosed at the earliest?

Over the last two decades, I have seen that early diagnosis and treatment are paramount for professional athletes. This can prevent complications, speed up recovery, and reduce the risk of long-term damage. Delayed treatment can lead to chronic issues and prolonged rehabilitation. In India, mainly, I have seen people delay treatments. It’s essential to follow doctor’s advice before returning to a game or practice following an injury, even when you have the desire or team pressure to continue playing.

Resuming activity too soon can escalate the risk of further damage or more severe injuries. Mild sports injuries like strains, burners or stingers may often be managed with at-home treatments involving rest and ice for a couple of hours or days. Once the pain, swelling, and stiffness have subsided, it

generally signals a safe return to activity. However, severe injuries such as concussions or ACL tears demand a more extended recovery period. Progressing back into play often involves a structured rehabilitation programme comprising sports-specific exercises and activities.

What first-aid protocol must be followed immediately after a sportsperson suffers an injury?

The primary approach to be followed after an injury often involves first stopping the activity, assessing the situation, followed by employing RICE method (Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation). This method is beneficial within 24 to 48 hours after experiencing various muscle strains, ligament sprains, bruises or injuries. Also, it is important to seek medical attention if the damage is severe, a suspected fracture, severe bleeding or loss of consciousness. Other steps include applying PEACE (Protection, Elevation, Avoiding anti-inflammatory modalities, Compression, Education) and LOVE principles (Load, Optimism, Vascularization, Exercise/Activity) to help mitigate injury and related complications.

What is the role of rehabilitation and physiotherapy in case of a sports injury?

Sports injuries always require a holistic approach. Hence, rehabilitation and physiotherapy are crucial for restoring function, strength and flexibility after a sports injury. They also help reduce the risk of re-injury.

Does India have enough specialised centres, institutions, infrastructure and experts in dealing with sports injuries?

India has specialised centres and experts in sports medicine and orthopaedics. However, some athletes opt for treatment abroad due to perceived expertise, advanced facilities and personal preferences. The choice depends on the specific injury, the athlete’s comfort and medical team recommendations.

