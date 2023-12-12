Myth busting: Liver cirrhosis

Anna Jose By

Myth: Men are at higher risk of liver cirrhosis

Fact: The recent large study results from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 revealed that the age-standardized incidence rate (ASIR) and age-standardized prevalence rate (ASPR) were higher in males than females. But to claim that males are at higher risk of cirrhosis than women is not entirely true, because one has to also weigh in on the cause for cirrhosis. For example, some liver diseases are more prevalent among women and hence, they are at higher risk of cirrhosis from those liver diseases than men. On the contrary, in patients with primary biliary cholangitis related cirrhosis, male sex is associated with a

higher risk of both all-causes death and liverrelated death compared to women. Hence there are more males with cirrhosis than females, but the risk for cirrhosis in males vs females depend on the cause of cirrhosis and additional environmental, lifestyle and genetic factors.

Myth: No alcohol, no liver cirrhosis

Fact: Alcohol is arguably one of the common causes for cirrhosis in the world. But that does not mean alcohol is the only cause for cirrhosis. A large proportion of cirrhosis patients do not consume alcohol. They have other non-alcohol-related causes for cirrhosis including metabolic-syndrome related fatty

liver disease (seen in persons with diabetes, obesity or hypothyroidism), chronic viral hepatitis (such as Hepatitis B and C and D along with B), autoimmune hepatitis and genetic causes. In obese persons or those with diabetes, even low to modest amounts of alcohol use can result in development of cirrhosis.

Myth: Fatty liver only affects overweight/obese people

Fact: People who are overweight or obese are at risk of developing fatty liver. There are multiple other causes for fatty liver, of which the most common is alcohol consumption. Significant alcohol use causes fatty liver in approximately 90% of consumers which reverses in 2 weeks time with abstinence. Other causes for fatty liver disease include diabetes, hypothyroidism, presence of high blood pressure and high lipids, an increase in waist:hip ratio and well as use of certain medications.

(Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, Senior consultant, specialist in hepatology and liver transplant medicine, Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi)

