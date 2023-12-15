Ready reckoner for buying a new laptop in 2024

By Express News Service

So, you have decided to buy a laptop. That was easy. Now comes the daunting task – deciding which model to buy. The decision- making involves perusing the plethora of options available, short-listing the models of your choice, comparing their technical specifications vis-àvis your requirement, and weighing the difference in features as well as price. But that’s not all. Here’s a guide:

What should you look for in a laptop?

Purpose: Buying a laptop primarily depends on your budget. This guide will focus on mid-range laptops that are ideal for official or professional work. Therefore, high-end devices exclusively meant for gaming are not covered in this. First off, use the ‘rule-out strategy’ to leave unnecessary features and unaffordable ones to arrive at the models that are within your budget range.

Before starting the process, you need to be clear if you need a Macbook or a Windows laptop. This will depend on your ecosystem, your phone, colleagues, and whether you could do your official work on that platform. This is important because it will impact compatibility and interoperability.

Apart from Microsoft’s Start button or Apple’s dock interface, and a few special keys, both operating systems offer similar functionality. Creative professionals such as video editors prefer the Mac for its ease of use and better graphics output.

However, lack of touch interface in Apple devices may make it difficult for other users. On the other hand, most users would be already familiar with Windows devices, which offer flexibility, customisation, and, more importantly, affordable options.

Apart from Windows and Apple OS, there is also the Chrome OS. However, some offices and universities don’t allow their employees and students to use Chromebooks. So, your choice has to align with your particular use case. Performance: Windows laptops with Intel Core i3 processor offer decent performance suitable for students and professionals looking for web browsing and other light applications.

Those who want to do high computing tasks and run heavy graphic applications such as video editing, 3-D modelling, music, an podcast production can consider laptops with Core i5, i7, or higher generation processors. Newer generation processors mean better performance but higher prices.Apple has bundled M1 and M2 series chips with Macbook Pro, Ultra, and Max series based on performance.

While critics say that they’re more expensive than Intel processors, tech reviewers say M1 is adequate for day-to-day functions. As mentioned earlier, you could decide the processor based on your needs. Storage: Pick the latest SSD storage ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB or more, based on your workflow. Remember that the higher the storage space, the higher the cost.

Most hard disks in the market are today SSD; so, don’t go for old-fashioned spinning storage system. Make sure the keyboard is backlit so that you can work with no or low-light conditions to finish the last leg of your project. This is a very important point but most people forget this, only to regret later.

Also make sure that you have adequate USB-C ports and other ports like microphone jack and SD card reader. Another small tip is to buy a laptop with a pointing stick on the keyboard. This will help you navigate the keyboard easily, without the need to look down as you type. And finally, make up your mind on the screen size, portability, and weight of the laptop you want to buy.

