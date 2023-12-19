Dr D Vikas Chopra Busts myths on heart health

By Express News Service

Myth: Only men are affected by heart issues. Women rarely have heart problems

Fact: Researchers indicate men tend to develop heart disease earlier than women, and this may be due to the fact that women are somewhat protected by estrogen and progesterone until they pass through menopause. However, heart disease is a leading cause of death in both men and women. Women may experience different symptoms than men, but they are equally susceptible. It’s crucial to recognize and address heart health in both genders.

Myth: Heart disease patients should not do any physical exercise

Fact: Exercise is essential for heart patients. Under medical supervision, tailored exercise plans can improve cardiovascular health, strengthen the heart and enhance overall well-being. Guidelines by the European Society of Cardiology state that the chance of exercise triggering a cardiac arrest or heart attack is extremely low. However, in winters, it is important to take precautions when exercising such as wearing appropriate clothing to stay warm and to start with a gentle warm-up to allow the body to adjust to the cold.

Myth: Heart disease patients should have as little fat as possible in their diet

Fact: A person with cardiovascular disease certainly should reduce their intake of portion of saturated fats, partially hydrogenated and trans fats in the diet. However, not all fats are harmful. Healthy fats, such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, are beneficial for heart health. There is some evidence that omega-3 rich foods, which is a polyunsaturated fat, might protect heart health. It’s about choosing the right fats rather than avoiding them altogether.

Myth: If you have smoked for years, you can’t reduce your risk of heart disease by quitting

Fact: Quitting smoking significantly reduces the risk of heart disease. As soon as a person stops smoking, the health benefits begin. The body starts to heal and the risk diminishes over time, leading to improved heart health and lowering the risk of stroke.

Myth: Cardiac arrest and heart attack are the same

Fact: Cardiac arrest and heart attack are distinct events. A heart attack is caused by a circulation blockage, while cardiac arrest is an electrical issue disrupting the heart’s rhythm. Different symptoms and treatments characterize each, requiring specific medical responses. During a heart attack, an individual is likely to be conscious. During a cardiac arrest, they are almost always unconscious.

Myth: Angioplasty is safer than bypass surgery

Fact: The safety of angioplasty versus bypass surgery depends on individual cases.

