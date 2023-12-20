Fact of the matter: Climate change redistributes terrestrial ecosystems globally

By Express News Service

Ecosystem benefits may dip 9% by 2100

Davis (US): As climate change redistributes terrestrial ecosystems globally, the world’s natural capital is expected to decrease, causing a 9% loss of ecosystem services by 2100, suggests a study of natural capital published in Nature, led by scientists at the University of California, Davis, and Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego. Breathable air, clean water, healthy forests and biodiversity all contribute to people’s wellbeing in ways that can be very difficult to quantify. “Natural capital” is the concept scientists, economists and policymakers use to represent the current and future flow of benefits the world’s natural resources bring to people. “The big question is, what do we lose when we lose an ecosystem?” says lead author Bernardo Bastien-Olvera. “This study helps us better consider damages not usually accounted for. It also reveals an overlooked, yet startling dimension of climate change effects on natural systems—its capacity to exacerbate global economic inequality.”

Creating high-temp superconductors

Boston: Superconductors have intrigued physicists for decades. But these materials, which allow the perfect, lossless flow of electrons, usually only exhibit this quantum-mechanical peculiarity at temperatures so low – a few degrees above absolute zero – as to render them impractical. A research team led by Harvard Professor of Physics Philip Kim has demonstrated a new strategy for making and manipulating a widely studied class of higher-temperature superconductors, called cuprates, clearing a path to engineering new, unusual forms of superconductivity in previously unattainable materials. Using a uniquely low-temperature device fabrication method, Kim and his team report in Science a promising candidate for the world’s first high-temperature, superconducting diode – essentially, a switch that makes current flow in one direction – made out of thin cuprate crystals. Such a device could fuel fledging industries like quantum computing, which rely on fleeting mechanical phenomena that are difficult to sustain.

