Simply Scientifico: Memory? non-human species have them too

MEMORY? NON-HUMAN SPECIES HAVE THEM TOO

Social and preferential memory and recall through images is not an exclusive capability among humans. While previously conducted research pointed to dolphins having the capacity to remember 20 years back in time, and ravens preferring to memorise who tricked them, a thorough study by University of California-Berkeley (UCB) researchers on bonobos and chimpanzees has revealed that recall in these apes can go much further than dolphins. The researchers chose pairs of chimpanzees and bonobos from zoos in Europe and Japan and with the help of zoo authorities, identified which among them had been with the other and how many years ago.

They recorded the years of separation of each pair. The primates in the study group were then shown images of their former companions as well as strangers while using infrared eye-tracking cameras to record their eye movements when they saw the images. What they discovered was that the gaze of the chimpanzees and bonobos under study lingered on longer when the images of their long-separated buddies came up. But not when strangers came up. Interestingly, their gaze also did not linger on when images of those they had had a fight with or nurtured an animosity towards were shown.

One of the bonobos, a female, homed in on the image of her 26-years-separated sister and her baby. These reactions were recorded even as the chimps and the bonobos were treated to their favourite fruit juices and slices to keep them calm during the study duration — it did not distract their memory and recall of their long-lost companions or siblings in a faraway zoo over decades. The research is also a reminder of how similar humans are to other species and why it is important to protect them.

THE WONDER SIGHT OF RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

It’s the season in which “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer” is most sung about. But this time around, Rudolph and his reindeer brethren have especially become the focal centre for researchers from Dartmouth and the University of St Andrews in Scotland. They have solved the mystery behind how a reindeer is able to see its staple food, a lichen called Cladonia rangiferina, a species of fused algae-fungus, which is white in colour and impossible for the human eye to spot in the white snow, where it grows during winters. But it’s visible to the reindeer’s eye, and ‘why’ and ‘how’ is what the scientists have discovered.

They found that reindeer’s eyes have evolved through mutation to spot their staple which remains perfectly camouflaged to human vision, but not to theirs. The researchers discovered that C. rangiferina as well as a few other lichen species absorb ultraviolet (UV) light. The team used the spectral data from the lichen and calibrated light filters to mimic reindeer vision and found that these lichens appear to reindeer as dark patches in the background of the white snow in the nights, making it easy for the reindeer to sight them.

They found that a reindeer’s light-enhancing membrane in the eyes changes in winters from a golden colour that most animals have to a clear blue that amplifies the low light of polar winter. The blue tapetum lets up to 60 percent of UV light pass through to the eye’s colour sensors, enabling the reindeer to see the dark, cold winter environs in a shade of purple, because UV-reflecting surfaces like snow shine brightly while UV-absorbing remain dark, making the algae-fungus visible to a reindeer.

