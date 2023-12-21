Courtyard by Marriott just opened a new resort in Gorakhpur, UP!

By Express News Service

Courtyard by Marriott, a distinguished member of Marriott Bonvoy’s array of 31 exceptional brands, unveiled its newest property — Courtyard by Marriott Gorakhpur recently. Nestled in the heart of Gorakhpur’s city centre and conveniently located just a brief 30-minute drive from Mahayogi Gorakhnath Airport, the property offers captivating views of Ramgarh Tal Lake as a tranquil backdrop. Iconic destinations include the revered Gorakhnath Temple, the profound teachings of the Geeta Press and the UNESCO world heritage site of Lumbini — the birthplace of Lord Buddha. The hotel features 97 well-equipped rooms, including eight expansive 60-square-metre suites.

Dining at the hotel is a delightful experience, with the signature all-day dining restaurant, Spice Kitchen, offering a vibrant and spacious setting serving a buffet that combines continental and local favourites. Guests can also indulge in an exquisite a-la-carte menu and savour the Asian Bowl, featuring a delightful mix of Chinese, Japanese and Thai cuisines while Coffee & Crust (coffee shop) provides an ideal setting for business meetings or leisurely reading, accompanied by freshly brewed coffee and an assortment of fresh sandwiches and delicious baked goodies.

For health-conscious travellers, the hotel offers a well-equipped fitness centre and an inviting outdoor swimming pool to maintain fitness routines while away from home. Courtyard by Marriott Gorakhpur boasts four versatile event venues, including Eternity, Lake Side Lawn, Elite Lawn and Signet, along with a dedicated wedding studio featuring a 7,300 sq ft pillar-less ballroom suitable for all kinds of events.

