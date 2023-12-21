New train to Nandi Hills from Bengaluru

By Express News Service

If you are visiting Bengaluru, you can now embark on a convenient journey to the picturesque Nandi Hills, a beloved weekend retreat situated approximately 60 km from the city, courtesy of a new electric train service that commenced on December 11. Nandi Hills, also known as Nandidurg, stands as a historic hill fortress offering panoramic views.

The Tipu Sultan Fort was a summer refuge for the 18th-century ruler, which features stone carvings and wall paintings. The South Western Railway announced an extension of the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains on the Devanahalli to Chikkaballapur route, providing enhanced connectivity.

The MEMU trains servicing this route include 06593/06594 Yeshwanthpur-Chikkaballapur-Yeswanthpur, 06531/06532 Bengaluru Cantonment-Chikkaballapur-Cantonment and 06535/06538 Chikkaballapur-Bengaluru Cantonment-Chikkaballapur. Notable halts include the Bhoganandishwara Temple at the base of Nandi Hills, approximately 1.4 km from Nandi Station. Travellers will need to cover an additional 15–18 km to reach the summit.

