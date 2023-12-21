The 11th  Musicathon returns to Bir, HP

Srushti Kulkarni By

Express News Service

The idyllic mountains of Bir, Himachal Pradesh, are set to reverberate with the harmonious notes of Musicathon, an immersive music festival in its 11th edition, slated for December 23 and 24. Originating in 2019 with a modest gathering at Musafir Café in Bir, Musicathon, conceived by Gaurav Kushwaha, has evolved into a noteworthy annual event. Gaurav’s passion and innovative approach have seen Musicathon grow into a significant platform, hosting over 3,000 attendees and showcasing the talents of more than 100 independent artistes from across the country. The festival celebrated for its unique blend of music, travel and camping, has expanded its footprint with mini editions in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru that took place earlier this year in May and June. Musicathon continues to provide a dedicated stage for emerging independent artistes, drawing music enthusiasts and travellers of diverse nationalities.

Headlining this edition is Bharat Chauhan, the Delhi-based singer-songwriter renowned for his melancholic psychedelic music. The lineup promises an exhilarating mix, featuring Samar Mehdi, the percussive finger-style maestro, indie rockers ‘The Khalnayak,’ pop sensation Shubham Kabra, classical singer trio Soumendra, Sumit and Mahavir, multilingual band Vahaka, the energetic Jatin Sharma (Buland Himalay) and the soul-stirring Yuvraj Chugh. “We are thrilled to share the news that Musicathon is back with its 11th edition. This festival has been a purpose-driven fiesta since the beginning that has achieved its success with the continuous hard work and efforts of the local community, Musicathon team and independent artistes. For this edition, we have curated an eclectic mix of varied genre artistes for the two days and we hope to continue delivering to the higher expectations set by us,” commented Gaurav Kushwaha, creator, Musicathon.

Bir, a city in Himachal Pradesh, proudly hosts this soulful festival, offering a safe haven for emerging artistes to showcase their talents. Music aficionados can experience the enchanting vibes of Musicathon live on streaming app Roposo, as the event will be broadcasted live on their app. With each edition, Musicathon continues to weave the magic of music, bringing together a community of enthusiasts and explorers from all corners of the country.

Beyond the beats, attendees can explore Bir in many different ways, although the most popular is the aerial view since the village is recognised as the paragliding capital of India. Besides the adventure sport, one can also explore farms and open valleys, catch beautiful sunsets, go on nature walks and treks, visit renowned monasteries and experience local Tibetan culture, all while making quick-pit stops at cafés offering multi-cuisine delicacies. Attendees of the festival must note that these activities are not included in the music pass but the volunteers will help you with bookings on the spot.

Festival-goers can avail themselves of a convenient to-and-fro bus service from Delhi or opt for flights to Dharamshala, Chandigarh or Delhi, with Pathankot and Una being the nearest railway heads. Tickets for the independent music festival are available, starting at ₹3,600 for the music pass and ₹5,600 for passes inclusive of accommodation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The idyllic mountains of Bir, Himachal Pradesh, are set to reverberate with the harmonious notes of Musicathon, an immersive music festival in its 11th edition, slated for December 23 and 24. Originating in 2019 with a modest gathering at Musafir Café in Bir, Musicathon, conceived by Gaurav Kushwaha, has evolved into a noteworthy annual event. Gaurav’s passion and innovative approach have seen Musicathon grow into a significant platform, hosting over 3,000 attendees and showcasing the talents of more than 100 independent artistes from across the country. The festival celebrated for its unique blend of music, travel and camping, has expanded its footprint with mini editions in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru that took place earlier this year in May and June. Musicathon continues to provide a dedicated stage for emerging independent artistes, drawing music enthusiasts and travellers of diverse nationalities. Headlining this edition is Bharat Chauhan, the Delhi-based singer-songwriter renowned for his melancholic psychedelic music. The lineup promises an exhilarating mix, featuring Samar Mehdi, the percussive finger-style maestro, indie rockers ‘The Khalnayak,’ pop sensation Shubham Kabra, classical singer trio Soumendra, Sumit and Mahavir, multilingual band Vahaka, the energetic Jatin Sharma (Buland Himalay) and the soul-stirring Yuvraj Chugh. “We are thrilled to share the news that Musicathon is back with its 11th edition. This festival has been a purpose-driven fiesta since the beginning that has achieved its success with the continuous hard work and efforts of the local community, Musicathon team and independent artistes. For this edition, we have curated an eclectic mix of varied genre artistes for the two days and we hope to continue delivering to the higher expectations set by us,” commented Gaurav Kushwaha, creator, Musicathon. Bir, a city in Himachal Pradesh, proudly hosts this soulful festival, offering a safe haven for emerging artistes to showcase their talents. Music aficionados can experience the enchanting vibes of Musicathon live on streaming app Roposo, as the event will be broadcasted live on their app. With each edition, Musicathon continues to weave the magic of music, bringing together a community of enthusiasts and explorers from all corners of the country.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Beyond the beats, attendees can explore Bir in many different ways, although the most popular is the aerial view since the village is recognised as the paragliding capital of India. Besides the adventure sport, one can also explore farms and open valleys, catch beautiful sunsets, go on nature walks and treks, visit renowned monasteries and experience local Tibetan culture, all while making quick-pit stops at cafés offering multi-cuisine delicacies. Attendees of the festival must note that these activities are not included in the music pass but the volunteers will help you with bookings on the spot. Festival-goers can avail themselves of a convenient to-and-fro bus service from Delhi or opt for flights to Dharamshala, Chandigarh or Delhi, with Pathankot and Una being the nearest railway heads. Tickets for the independent music festival are available, starting at ₹3,600 for the music pass and ₹5,600 for passes inclusive of accommodation. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp