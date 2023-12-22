A.I. features in Google Maps to enhance accuracy  

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Technology giant Google has introduced a range of AI-based features in its Google Maps to enhance user-friendliness and accuracy. The company said that these innovations leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to scale solutions, meeting the diverse and complex needs of a country like India. These features include address descriptors, enabling users to easily locate places based on landmarks.

The Lens in Maps feature allows users to gain a better understanding of their surroundings by simply pointing the camera down a street. Starting next year, Google users will have access to a fuel-efficient routing feature for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers, providing more sustainable transportation alternatives. Additionally, Google has launched the Where Is My Train app to assist in navigating intercity train journeys.

“AI has accelerated our ability to build solutions that can scale to the diversity and complexity of a country like India. As we look to the future of Google Maps, we’re committed to building a map that helps people go from knowing about a place to truly experiencing it.

We’re also focused on catering to India’s diverse mobility needs, from sustainable journeys to public transport,” said Miriam Karthika Daniel, Vice President of Google Maps Experiences. The company has collaborated with ONDC and Namma Yatri to offer a more digitized public transport experience accessible to all users.

Address Descriptors

This feature assists users in easily finding locations based on landmarks. When dropping a pin in Maps to share a location, Google Maps, utilizing machine learning signals, will automatically identify up to five of the most relevant landmarks and display the landmark references. The feature is set to roll out to users nationwide early next year.

Lens in Maps

Designed to enhance users’ understanding of their surroundings, the Lens in Maps feature allows users to point their camera down a street and instantly view helpful information about nearby restaurants and cafes, including details such as opening hours, ratings, reviews, and photos. The feature will launch in 15 cities across the country by January 2024, starting with Android.

Live View Walking Navigation

To assist individuals who prefer walking, Live View Walking Navigation is now available in India. Arrows, directions, and distance markers are overlaid on the Maps screen, helping users quickly determine which way to head. Live View walking navigation is being introduced in over 3,000 cities and towns across the nation, starting with Android.

Fuel-Efficient Routing Feature

By January of next year, users across the country will be able to access the fuel-efficient routing feature for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers. By applying AI to understand real-time traffic data, road elevation, and the vehicle’s engine type, Google Maps will identify routes that minimize fuel consumption and emissions. Since its launch in other countries from October 2021 through September 2023, this feature is estimated to have helped prevent more than 2.4 million metric tons of CO2e emissions globally.

Where Is My Train

The Where Is My Train app, used by over 80 million people every month to navigate intercity train journeys, now covers Mumbai and Kolkata Local Trains. The app provides real-time train locations, schematic maps, platform numbers, and more, with additional city coverage coming soon.

